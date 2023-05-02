New Shipping Container Restaurant Opens In Ford City

Windsor’s first shipping container restaurant has opened in Ford City.

Frate Street Food, a pop-up kitchen run out of a twenty-foot shipping container, is now open on the patio at Pressure Drop at 1055 Drouillard Road.

Calling themselves “Windsor’s place for laidback folks,” the container has been fully customized with a commercial kitchen and a takeout window. It is run by chef Rob Nesbitt and features an elevated take on global street food with a menu that will change twice monthly.

Nesbitt, formerly of restaurants The Salty Dog in Amherstburg and NOLAs in Walkerville, is a Stratford-trained chef with interest in creating unique dishes inspired by his travels to the

tropics.

“Whenever I’m visiting Mexico or the Caribbean, I fall in love with a small local restaurant that I find off the beaten path, and I’m really excited to re-create that kind of food experience for Windsor,” says Nesbitt.

The container will operate through the summer, which Nesbitt says is the perfect setting for his concept.

“It’s unpretentious with a really chill vibe, beautiful outside ambiance, and an amazing selection of drinks that will pair really nicely with the menu,” he said.

Marina Maffessanti and Michael Weber, who opened Pressure Drop in 2019 as a concept store featuring coffee and clothing, have been looking for a permanent food partner since opening

their patio and expanding their beverage selection in 2020.

“The Pressure Drop experience has always been about trying new things, whether music, art, fashion or drinks–and Frate’s rotating menu of delicious small plates and shareable snacks is the perfect fit,” says Maffessanti.

Spring hours are Wednesdays and Thursdays from 3:00pm to 10:00pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 11:00am to 11:00pm.