Leamington Appoints New Fire Chief

Don Williamson will take on the new interim role of Fire Chief of Leamington Fire Services while also continuing to serve as Fire Chief for the Municipality of Lakeshore. This follows the retirement of Chief Andrew Baird.

At its meeting held May 2nd, 2023, Lakeshore Council approved entering into a shared services agreement with Leamington to temporarily share the services of Lakeshore’s Fire Chief. The agreement is for a period of up to a four-month term and is subject to extension with the agreement of both parties for additional time up to a maximum of four months.

Chief Williamson will provide oversight of the Leamington Fire Service in the statutory role of Fire Chief, pending the receipt of recommendations from the Municipality of Leamington’s Fire Master Plan, slated for early summer, which recommendations are expected to inform the future recruitment process. Responsibility for day-to-day operations in Leamington will remain with the Leamington Deputy Fire Chief and the Assistant Deputy Fire Chief.

“We are very appreciative to Lakeshore Council and to Chief Williamson for assuming the interim role of Fire Chief,” said Mayor Hilda MacDonald. “His extensive experience and dedication to the fire service make him an excellent choice to lead our department. It’s wonderful when neighbours can work together and share services for the benefit of both communities.”