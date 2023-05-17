Frost Advisory Issued For Windsor Essex
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday May 17th, 2023, 11:43am
Environment Canada has issued a Frost Advisory for Windsor and Essex County.
They say widespread frost is expected overnight into early Thursday morning as temperatures will drop to near or below the freezing mark.
They say some plants may be damaged or even destroyed by frost and recommend you cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.
