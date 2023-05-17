SunnyNow
9 °C
48 °F
SunnyWed
14 °C
57 °F		SunnyThu
19 °C
66 °F		Chance Of ShowersFri
22 °C
72 °F

Frost Advisory Issued For Windsor Essex

Wednesday May 17th, 2023, 11:43am

Weather
0
0
0

Environment Canada has issued a Frost Advisory for Windsor and Essex County.

They say widespread frost is expected overnight into early Thursday morning as temperatures will drop to near or below the freezing mark.

They say some plants may be damaged or even destroyed by frost and recommend you cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.

