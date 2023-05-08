CloudyNow
Fire On Hall

Monday May 8th, 2023, 12:24pm

Photo by Barbara Ann Hannan

Windsor Police have launched an arson investigation after a house fire was deemed deliberate.

It broke out just after 1:00am Monday in the 400 block of Hall Avenue.

No injuries have been reported, but damage to the building is estimated to be over $150,000.

Residents in the area are asked to check their surveillance or dash cam footage for evidence around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

