Mainly SunnyNow
18 °C
64 °F
A Mix Of Sun And CloudSun
19 °C
66 °F		SunnyMon
24 °C
75 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudTue
24 °C
75 °F

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

Fire On Central Avenue

Sunday May 14th, 2023, 12:38pm

Fires
0
0
0


The cause of an early morning fire on Central Avenue is still under investigation.

The fire broke out around 1:30am in the 1700 block and took crews about half an hour to bring under control.

Damage is set at $150,000.

There were no injuries, but one person was displaced.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message