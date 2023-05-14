Fire On Central Avenue
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Sunday May 14th, 2023, 12:38pm
The cause of an early morning fire on Central Avenue is still under investigation.
The fire broke out around 1:30am in the 1700 block and took crews about half an hour to bring under control.
Damage is set at $150,000.
There were no injuries, but one person was displaced.
