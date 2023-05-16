City Names Skate Park In Memory Of Ryan Barron

The skate park in Atkinson Park has been officially named the Ryan Barron Memorial Skate Park.

Ryan Barron was a well-known skateboarding and music enthusiast in Windsor who frequented the skate park and shared his passion with whomever was there. He lost his life in 2016 when struck by a car while skateboarding in Vancouver.

After his death, his family and the Friends of Atkinson Park and Pool Committee began a fundraising campaign aimed at adding a skate bowl to the park in Ryan’s memory. A skate bowl is estimated to cost approximately $300,000.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

“Honouring Ryan in this way was a community effort,” said Ward 2 Councillor Fabio Costante. “Ryan’s family and friends and skateboarders across the region all played a role in this effort, along with City Council who endorsed the naming of the skate park. It is a source of great joy and pride – but also very humbling – to see this through, and I know many in our community feel the same.”