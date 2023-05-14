Canada Day Run Returns To Amherstburg

The Canada Day run is Amherstburg returns on July 1st with a new organizer.

Town Councillor Molly Allaire and her husband are picking up the traditional Canada Day Event after they found out the previous organizer was stepping down.

This year the race will be organized all by volunteers, with all proceeds staying in Amherstburg and going to The food mission, Bryerswood, and ACS.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Movati Athletic Gym has stepped in as the event’s main sponsor.

The morning will start with the Kids Dash at 9:00am, followed by the Adult Run/Walk. You can learn more and sign up here.

After the event, Canada Day festivities get underway in Toddy Jones Park, featuring mighty machines, outdoor activities, food trucks, a splash pad, and live entertainment. The day ends with a fireworks finale at 10:00pm.