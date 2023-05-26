Amherstburg’s Open Air Weekends Return In June

The popular Amherstburg Open Air Weekends kicks off for the summer on Friday, June 2nd and continues every weekend until Labour Day.

This year’s event includes several new additions, including a summer concert series and night markets.

Bagpipes in the Burg, Yoga in the Park and Play Amherstburg children’s programming is back by popular demand. Pump it up with The Jody Raffoul Band to start the party on Saturday, June 3rd, at 6:00pm.

“Open Air Weekends continues to gain popularity year after year. Open Air Weekends has become a place where our community and visitors can connect, enjoy local businesses and spend quality time with family and friends. We are proud to host this event, which has become an attraction for the entire region! We also thank our generous sponsors, THE CORE (business association), the Government of Canada, Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island, our media and program partners that make these weekends possible,” said Mayor Michael Prue.

To learn more about Amherstburg’s Open Air Weekends, including the summer concert series and night market schedule, visit amherstburg.ca/openairweekends.