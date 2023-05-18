2023 Business Excellence Awards Winners Announced
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday May 17th, 2023, 9:19pm
The Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce honoured the area’s top local companies, individuals, and organizations on Wednesday May 17th at the Sold Out 2023 Business Excellence Awards.
2023 Business Excellence Awards Winners:
- ATHENA Leadership Award
Renee Daudlin-Iacobelli
Insight Advantage
- Believe Windsor-Essex Award
Lisa & Brian Schwab
- Business Ambassador Award
Keith White
FREEDS
- Entrepreneur of the Year
David Burman
Mister HQ Group
- Innovation
CHARGE Lab (University of Windsor)
- Company of the Year >26 Employees
HGS Limited
- Company of the Year <25 Employees
Cedar Valley Selections
- New Company of the Year
Estate of Health Holistic Wellness Centre
- Pillars of our Community
WEST of Windsor
