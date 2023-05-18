2023 Business Excellence Awards Winners Announced

The Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce honoured the area’s top local companies, individuals, and organizations on Wednesday May 17th at the Sold Out 2023 Business Excellence Awards.

2023 Business Excellence Awards Winners:

ATHENA Leadership Award

Renee Daudlin-Iacobelli Insight Advantage Believe Windsor-Essex Award

Lisa & Brian Schwab Business Ambassador Award

Keith White FREEDS Entrepreneur of the Year

David Burman Mister HQ Group Innovation

CHARGE Lab (University of Windsor) Company of the Year >26 Employees

HGS Limited Company of the Year <25 Employees

Cedar Valley Selections New Company of the Year

Estate of Health Holistic Wellness Centre Pillars of our Community

WEST of Windsor