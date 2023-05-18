2023 Business Excellence Awards Winners Announced

ClearNow
Wednesday May 17th, 2023, 9:19pm

The Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce honoured the area’s top local companies, individuals, and organizations on Wednesday May 17th at the Sold Out 2023 Business Excellence Awards.

2023 Business Excellence Awards Winners:

  • ATHENA Leadership Award
    Renee Daudlin-Iacobelli
    Insight Advantage
  • Believe Windsor-Essex Award
    Lisa & Brian Schwab
  • Business Ambassador Award
    Keith White
    FREEDS
  • Entrepreneur of the Year
    David Burman
    Mister HQ Group
  • Innovation
    CHARGE Lab (University of Windsor)
  • Company of the Year >26 Employees
    HGS Limited
  • Company of the Year <25 Employees
    Cedar Valley Selections
  • New Company of the Year
    Estate of Health Holistic Wellness Centre
  • Pillars of our Community
    WEST of Windsor

