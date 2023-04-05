Windsor Resident Wins $1 Million Top Prize With Instant Jackpot Multiplier

Robert Dikan of Windsor is $1 million richer after winning the top prize with Instant Jackpot Multiplier .

Dikan, a 62-year-old truck driver, says he has been playing the lottery consistently for the past three months. “I scratched my ticket in the store and checked it using the OLG App. When $1 million popped up on my screen, I couldn’t believe it. I screamed ‘I won! I won!'” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.

He says when he facetimed his common law partner to share the big news, she was bewildered. “She was so happy!”

He plans to pay some bills, purchase a new truck, and maybe travel to Las Vegas.

The winning ticket was purchased at Busy Bee Convenience on Tecumseh Road in Windsor