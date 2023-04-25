Skate Trail, Water Feature And Large Sign Coming To The LaSalle Waterfront

LaSalle Council has approved the next phase of the development of the Town’s waterfront, known as LaSalle Landing.

Town administration recommended, and council approved a real ice surface skate trail at the Waterfront development.

Over the last year, the Town has been exploring using artificial ice on the proposed skate trail. The Town says that most of the comments were negative in tone, as skating on the synthetic surface feels so different from natural ice. There were also concerns about the effect of causing dull blades and needing to sharpen skates after every use on a synthetic surface.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

In the warmer months, a new water feature will provide a summer amenity. The water feature is proposed to have benches surrounding the circle with ground-orientated water jets, providing an area for our residents and visitors to relax and enjoy water play in this area and for summertime cooling on hot and humid days.

The proposed water feature circle will also provide an amenity area for winter use. The Town envisions using this area as a potential warming area, with proposed fire pits and an area to put on skates and rest on a bench while using the skate trail.

The Rotary Club of LaSalle-Centennial is proposing to sponsor the water feature in the amount of $132,000. Through this sponsorship, the Town will enhance the elements of the water feature. There will now be more benches available, the number of water jets as part of the water feature has increased, and a proposed lit sculpture within the water feature circle. The proposed sculpture will be a Rotary cog sculpture recognizing this chapter’s generous sponsorship of this area.

The site will also include a large LaSalle sign. The sign will be about 2.4m (8′) tall on about a 400mm (16″) plinth. The letters will be lit with LED lights, and the Town will be able to alter the colours of the letters to suit the seasonal needs.

Currently, there is $8 million in the Waterfront reserve build-up set aside for the construction of the entire skate trail/water feature, and the [project will now head to the detailed design process.

It is hoped to be completed in December 2024.