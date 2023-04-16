Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday April 16th, 2023, 4:13pm
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Windsor and Essex County.
At 4:08pm, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts up to 90 km/h.
This severe thunderstorm is located 5 kilometres southwest of Essex, moving northeast at 80km/h.
Locations impacted include Tecumseh, Belle River, Lakeshore, Windsor Airport, Maidstone, Essex, Cottam, Stoney Point, Comber and Lighthouse Cove.
