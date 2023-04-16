CloudyNow
20 °C
67 °F
A Few Rain Showers Or Wet FlurriesMon
7 °C
45 °F		CloudyTue
7 °C
45 °F		SunnyWed
14 °C
57 °F

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued

Sunday April 16th, 2023, 4:13pm

Weather
0
0
0

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Windsor and Essex County.

At 4:08pm, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts up to 90 km/h.

This severe thunderstorm is located 5 kilometres southwest of Essex, moving northeast at 80km/h.

Locations impacted include Tecumseh, Belle River, Lakeshore, Windsor Airport, Maidstone, Essex, Cottam, Stoney Point, Comber and Lighthouse Cove.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message