Police Looking For Assistance In Identifying Deceased Body

The OPP is still trying to identify a deceased body located at Crystal Beach on March 26th, 2022.

The adult male is described as approximately 6′ 1″- 6’5″ tall and 180-230 pounds. He had no teeth and black or brown curly hair. He wore a long-sleeved navy blue shirt, blue jeans, a black “True Religion” belt, two pairs of socks and black work boots.

A facial approximation sketch of the male has been made available to assist with the investigation. Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance if you can identify this person.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Essex County OPP Crime Unit at 519-326-2544.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.