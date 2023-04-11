NEWS >
Mainly SunnyNow
24 °C
74 °F
SunnyWed
27 °C
81 °F		SunnyThu
26 °C
79 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudFri
25 °C
77 °F

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

Pickleball And Tennis Court Construction Set To Start

Tuesday April 11th, 2023, 4:33pm

City News
0
0
0

City of Windsor photo

Construction will be underway at three area parks in the coming weeks as the City expands outdoor pickleball and tennis opportunities.

Work will begin in Fontainebleau Park this week, with completion expected in August. Work will start in Goldenwood Park later this month, with completion expected in August, and work will get underway in Wilson Park beginning in May, with completion expected in September.

In total, the City is adding four pickleball courts and one tennis court at each of the three locations.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message