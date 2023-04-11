Pickleball And Tennis Court Construction Set To Start

Construction will be underway at three area parks in the coming weeks as the City expands outdoor pickleball and tennis opportunities.

Work will begin in Fontainebleau Park this week, with completion expected in August. Work will start in Goldenwood Park later this month, with completion expected in August, and work will get underway in Wilson Park beginning in May, with completion expected in September.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

In total, the City is adding four pickleball courts and one tennis court at each of the three locations.