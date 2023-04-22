PHOTOS: Marine Training On The Detroit River

HMCS Hunter is hosting a collaborative marine training exercise on the Detroit River this weened.

It is taking place near HMCS Hunter and several nearby islands in West Windsor. It includes LaSalle Police, Windsor Police, RCMP, Windsor Port Authority, and others participating in various training scenarios.

During the weekend, they will train to respond collaboratively to emergencies, including fires and search and rescue.

