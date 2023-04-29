NEWS >
PHOTOS: HMCS Hunter Celebrates 100 Years With Open House

Saturday April 29th, 2023, 4:37pm

His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Hunter hosted an Open House as well as a concert, in collaboration with the Passing the Torch Committee Saturday celebrating the100th Anniversary of the Naval Reserve, which formed in 1923.

Attendees were able to enjoy speaking with Naval Reservists, tours of the Naval Reserve Division, as well as a live performances from Music Express, the Sun Parlour Pipes and Drums, the Silver Ambassadors Concert Band, Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps Agamemnon, and the Ardan School of Dance.

Ron Sitarz, the president of the Royal Canadian Naval Association, stands with a monument commemorating Rear Admiral Walter Hose

 

