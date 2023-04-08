PHOTOS: Easter Eggstravaganza At The WFCU Centre
Anna Millerman
Saturday April 8th, 2023, 11:38am
Families are enjoying Easter weekend at the WFCU Centre with the Easter Eggstravaganza taking place.
The event offers children activities, many vendor tables, egg decorating and a chance to meet the Easter bunny. The event is welcoming attendees until 3pm.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook