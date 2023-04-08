SunnyNow
7 °C
45 °F
Mainly SunnySat
11 °C
52 °F		SunnySun
13 °C
55 °F		SunnyMon
19 °C
66 °F

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

PHOTOS: Easter Eggstravaganza At The WFCU Centre

Saturday April 8th, 2023, 11:38am

Arts
0
0
0

Families are enjoying Easter weekend at the WFCU Centre with the Easter Eggstravaganza taking place.

The event offers children activities, many vendor tables, egg decorating and a chance to meet the Easter bunny. The event is welcoming attendees until 3pm.

 

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message