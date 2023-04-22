PHOTOS: Annual Recycling Event At The Mall

Devonshire Mall’s 15th annual recycling event is taking place at Devonshire Mall Saturday.

They are collecting old household electronics, including computers, TVs, cameras and speakers,as well as gently-used clothing, old bicycles and more.

The drive-thru drop-off zone is located in the southeast parking lot near Cineplex and runs until 5:00pm.

Visit their website here for a complete list of what can be recycled.