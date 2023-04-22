PHOTOS: Annual Recycling Event At The Mall
Anna Millerman
Saturday April 22nd, 2023, 11:09am
Devonshire Mall’s 15th annual recycling event is taking place at Devonshire Mall Saturday.
They are collecting old household electronics, including computers, TVs, cameras and speakers,as well as gently-used clothing, old bicycles and more.
The drive-thru drop-off zone is located in the southeast parking lot near Cineplex and runs until 5:00pm.
Visit their website here for a complete list of what can be recycled.
