PHOTOS: Annual Recycling Event At The Mall

Saturday April 22nd, 2023, 11:09am

Devonshire Mall’s 15th annual recycling event is taking place at Devonshire Mall Saturday.

They are collecting old household electronics, including computers, TVs, cameras and speakers,as well as gently-used clothing, old bicycles and more.

The drive-thru drop-off zone is located in the southeast parking lot near Cineplex and runs until 5:00pm.

Visit their website here for a complete list of what can be recycled.

