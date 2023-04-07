PHOTOS: 25th Annual National Service Dogs’ Easter Egg Hunt For Dogs

The Nation Service Dogs’ Easter Egg Hunt for Dogs took place today across the cities of Kitchener-Waterloo, Guelph, London, Hamilton, Calgary, and the local event in Windsor.

The Windsor event took place at Malden Park, with the event making for a fun Good Friday holiday for dogs and their families.

All funds raised go to support NSD’s award-winning Certified Service Dog programs; learn more about the event here.

