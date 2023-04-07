SunnyNow
7 °C
44 °F
Mainly SunnySat
12 °C
54 °F		SunnySun
15 °C
59 °F		SunnyMon
19 °C
66 °F

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

PHOTOS: 25th Annual National Service Dogs’ Easter Egg Hunt For Dogs

Friday April 7th, 2023, 2:23pm

Community Photos
0
0
0

The Nation Service Dogs’ Easter Egg Hunt for Dogs took place today across the cities of Kitchener-Waterloo, Guelph, London, Hamilton, Calgary, and the local event in Windsor.

The Windsor event took place at Malden Park, with the event making for a fun Good Friday holiday for dogs and their families.

All funds raised go to support NSD’s award-winning Certified Service Dog programs; learn more about the event here.

 

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message