PHOTOS: 25th Annual National Service Dogs’ Easter Egg Hunt For Dogs
Anna Millerman
Friday April 7th, 2023, 2:23pm
The Nation Service Dogs’ Easter Egg Hunt for Dogs took place today across the cities of Kitchener-Waterloo, Guelph, London, Hamilton, Calgary, and the local event in Windsor.
The Windsor event took place at Malden Park, with the event making for a fun Good Friday holiday for dogs and their families.
All funds raised go to support NSD’s award-winning Certified Service Dog programs; learn more about the event here.
