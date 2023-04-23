Pelee Island Wineries Announces New Initiative To Support Pollinator Habitats On Pelee Island

Pelee Island Winery has announce a new initiative aimed at supporting pollinator habitats on Pelee Island.

The winery has partnered with the LCBO to add neck tags to its Monarch wine bottles. The tags will feature QR codes linking customers to a sign-up form where they will be mailed a free pack of milkweed seeds for planting at home.

“We are excited to launch this initiative in support of pollinator habitats on Pelee Island,” says Pelee Island Winery Vice President, Business Development, Darryl MacMillan. “We believe that by partnering with the LCBO, the Nature Conservancy of Canada, and our customers, we can make a positive impact on the environment and protect these essential pollinators. By planting milkweed seeds and supporting conservation efforts, we can ensure that future generations will continue to enjoy the beauty and benefits of our natural world.”

In addition to providing customers with milkweed seeds, Pelee Island Winery is donating a portion of proceeds from every bottle of Monarch wine sold to support pollinator habitats on Pelee Island. By purchasing Monarch wine, customers can directly contribute to the conservation efforts and make a positive impact on the environment.

For more information about this initiative, visit https://www.peleeisland.com/pelee-island-pollinators/.