NOW OPEN: Caldwell First Nation Gas Bar And Variety

The Caldwell First Nation celebrated the opening of their new gas bar and convenience store Saturday, which officials say is the first step in the plan to rebuild the Caldwell Nation from the ground up after they were removed from their land 220 years ago.

The Caldwell First Nation Gas Bar is one of the largest gas facilities in Southwestern Ontario with 16 Full-Service Gas Pumps serving: regular, premium, clear, and dyed diesel at affordable prices alongside a convenience store featuring snacks, drinks, t-shirts, hats, hoodies, traditional First Nation shirts, skirts, and many other gift items.

It is now open seven days a week from 7am to 8pm each day and is easy to access from all points in Southwestern Ontario.

“We have lived on the lands and waterways from the Detroit River along the north shore of Lake Erie to Long Point since time immemorial and we have gone from being landless and unrecognized to rebuilding our nation and creating the economic reconciliation that was long denied to us,” said Chief Mary Duckworth, Zaaga’iganiniwag, Caldwell First Nation.

“Together we are healing and creating a bright future and will soon open a Marina, and begin construction of Passivhaus homes, a cultural centre, youth centre and retirement home on our land base near the shore of Lake Erie near Leamington.”

The gas bar is located at 1032 Mersea Road 1, Leamington, Ontario (just 5 minutes from Seacliff Park).

Gas was priced at $129.9 per litre as of 3:30pm, Saturday.