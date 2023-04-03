New Public Art Unveiled In Downtown Windsor

The Downtown Windsor Business Revitalization Association unveiled two new art installations in downtown’s WIFF Alley, Monday morning.

The public art was made possible thanks to a Government of Canada investment through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund delivered in southern Ontario by FedDev Ontario to “support community vitality, social and economic cohesion and help reanimate communities.”

The pieces include Billie McLaughlin’s Sky Art project and Lock Installation. McLaughlin, working in collaboration with Daniel Bombardier, continues the DWBRA and the Windsor International Film Festival’s efforts to reinvent and transform the core.

“Our federal government has been proud to support DWBRA’s incredible Art Alley project, including these new installations that are being unveiled in WIFF Alley,” said Irek Kusmierczyk, Member of Parliament for Windsor-Tecumseh. “For residents of the community, it will be a source of pride, and for visitors, a beacon of welcome and a testament to the tremendous wealth of talent we have in the region.”

Organizers say the two new works “marry Art Alley and WIFF Alley for 250+ feet of space featuring immersive, interactive artworks that revitalize two downtown alleyways.”

“The art installations in downtown have been a beautiful and meaningful addition to a revived core,” said Debi Croucher, Downtown Windsor Business Revitalization Association. “There is so much to celebrate downtown, and weaving these pieces into the fabric of our community injects further life into our region.”