New Chimczuk Museum Exhibition Gives Glimpse Inside The Ford Foundry

A new exhibition at The Chimczuk Museum provides an intimate look into the processes taking place inside the foundry and the employees carrying out their daily tasks.

The Last Cast: Inside the Ford Foundry showcases 25 photographs taken from inside the Windsor Casting Plant by photographer Thomas Danyluk.

Danyluk’s passion for photography started at a very young age; he took his first photograph at 8 years old. Danyluk went on to study photography at St. Clair College, and he has won several international awards and competitions for his work.

