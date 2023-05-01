Partly CloudyNow
New Chimczuk Museum Exhibition Gives Glimpse Inside The Ford Foundry

Sunday April 30th, 2023, 8:14pm

Arts
A new exhibition at The Chimczuk Museum provides an intimate look into the processes taking place inside the foundry and the employees carrying out their daily tasks.

The Last Cast: Inside the Ford Foundry showcases 25 photographs taken from inside the Windsor Casting Plant by photographer Thomas Danyluk.

Danyluk’s passion for photography started at a very young age; he took his first photograph at 8 years old. Danyluk went on to study photography at St. Clair College, and he has won several international awards and competitions for his work.

More information can be found online here.

