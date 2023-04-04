Marianas Trench Live Heading To The Colosseum Stage

Marianas Trench is heading to the The Colosseum stage for an all ages performance with special guest MICO on Friday, June 2nd at 8:00pm.

Since their 2006 debut, Fix Me, Marianas Trench have had two certified double Platinum-selling records (Masterpiece Theatre, Ever After), one Platinum record (Astoria), and a certified Gold-selling album (Fix Me). Their chart-topping hits include “Rhythm of Your Heart,” “Haven’t Had Enough,” and “Who Do You Love.”

Marianas Trench has also garnered multiple SOCAN awards and MMVAs, Number One videos, and the 2013 JUNO Award for Group of the Year. Lead vocalist Josh Ramsay also received a GRAMMY nomination in 2013 for co-writing and producing Carly Rae Jepsen’s Diamond-selling single “Call Me Maybe.”

Tickets go on sale at 10:00am on Friday, April 7th.