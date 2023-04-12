Kingsville Begins Spring Bylaw Blitz

Kingsville’s Bylaw Enforcement Officers will be conduct enforcement blitzes over the next month focused on three bylaws in the town.

Swimming pools: If you have a swimming pool, you must have a fence at least four feet tall with a self closing and self-latching gate. This requirement prevents small children from wandering into your backyard and possibly falling into your pool.

If you have a swimming pool, you must have a fence at least four feet tall with a self closing and self-latching gate. This requirement prevents small children from wandering into your backyard and possibly falling into your pool. Property standards: In Kingsville, you must keep your grass from growing over 10 inches. As a proud Bee-Friendly City, Kingsville supports letting pollinators “sleep in” and other activities promoting environmental stewardship. However, the town says they must balance this against potential threats to the community. Ticks, fleas, rodents, and other creatures emerge from hibernation and can easily hide in the long grass.

In Kingsville, you must keep your grass from growing over 10 inches. As a proud Bee-Friendly City, Kingsville supports letting pollinators “sleep in” and other activities promoting environmental stewardship. However, the town says they must balance this against potential threats to the community. Ticks, fleas, rodents, and other creatures emerge from hibernation and can easily hide in the long grass. Recreational vehicles parked in driveways: Starting April 16th, residents should be transitioning from parking winter recreational vehicles in their driveway, to parking recreational vehicles such as camper trailers, motor homes, boats, and ATVs. Residents can store off-season recreational vehicles in their back or side yards.

All town bylaws can be found on their website here.