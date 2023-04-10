Kingsville Arena Renovations Could Delay Ice Season

Renovations at the Kingsville Arena could delay the start of the ice season.

The renovation includes removing and replacing the concrete ice pad, installing new dasher boards and glass, and replacing the ice rink refrigeration piping system.

“These renovations are long overdue,” said Director of Community and Development Services Richard Wyma. “In recent years, we’ve replaced the Arena’s dehumidifier system, and last year we replaced the Arena chiller. The Arena was built almost 50 years ago, in 1974, and we’ve done what we can to extend the life cycle of the Arena and its equipment, but we’ve reached the point where the pad itself now needs to be replaced.”

The Town has hired a project manager with experience in this type of renovation. The project manager is preparing the design and tender documents and will work with Town Staff to oversee the renovation, from hiring contractors and managing completion.

“While we’re looking forward to seeing the result, we understand this creates challenges for our user groups who are looking for certainty in booking ice and organizing complex schedules,” said Wyma. “Of course, we want to ensure the renovations unfold with the least impact on our users, but there are some uncertainties related to a project of this scale and scope.”

The Parks and Recreation team is hosting a Public Information Session at the Kingsville Arena on April 20th, 2023, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm to discuss anticipated timelines and renovation stages.