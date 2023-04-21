NEWS >
HMCS Hunter To Conduct Marine Training With Partner Agencies On The Detroit River

Thursday April 20th, 2023, 8:21pm

HMCS Hunter will host a collaborative marine training exercise with partner agencies on the Detroit River from April 22nd to April 23rd, 2023.

This training will occur near HMCS Hunter and several nearby islands. Members of the Naval Reserve from across Ontario will work with several partner agencies, including LaSalle Police, Windsor Police, RCMP, Windsor Port Authority, and others.

There will be many emergency vessels participating in various training scenarios. During the exercise, members will train to respond collaboratively to emergency situations, including search and rescue.

For the exercise, the boats may move quickly and in sporadic patterns, may use emergency lights, and may also work with pyrotechnics.

