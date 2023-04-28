Greenway Jam Music Festival Announces Lineup

The Greenway Jam Music Festival has announced this year’s lineup.

It includes Paul Langlois Band, guitarist and songwriter from Canada’s iconic band, The Tragically Hip; Country and Western Rockers The Sadies; East Coast favourite and multi-award winner Joel Plaskett and Afro-Cuban World Music Juno winners OKAN.

The festival kicks off at Mettawas Park on Friday, August 11th, where ticket holders will be treated to an incredible night of music featuring the best in international roots, blues, Americana, and world/global music.

On Saturday, the festival takes over the Park with three daytime performance stages, including the ticketed indoor Grovedale stage and freeHarbour View and Lighthouse stages. As the sun sets, get ready to dance the night away at the ticketed main stage performances featuring award-winning up-and-coming and national touring artists.

On Sunday, wind down at the picturesque Pelee Island Winery for an intimate ticketed concert featuring some of the festival’s top performers, set against the backdrop of the beautiful vineyards and winery.

Full schedules and more are available on their website here.