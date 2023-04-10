Generational Country Artist Jon Pardi Heading To The Colosseum Stage

Jon Pardi is making a stop at The Colosseum on Friday, July 7th at 8:00pm.

Pardi is a multi-Platinum country phenomenon celebrated for his authenticity and his knack for injecting new ideas into country music’s classic sounds. Pardi has been championing all styles of juke joint music since earning his ACM “New Male Vocalist of the Year” and CMA “Best New Artist” titles. His smash hits include “Dirt On My Boots,” “Head Over Boots,” “Heartache On The Dance Floor,” and “Night Shift.”

Heartbreak Medication, his third studio album, brought Pardi to the mainstream, debuting among the top albums on Billboard’s Country Albums chart. The record was named on the “Best Albums of the Year” list for both Rolling Stone and The Los Angeles Times in addition to being nominated for CMA’s Album of the Year. The album features hit songs including “Tequila Little Time,” the Platinum title track “Heartbreak Medication,” and Billboard Top 5 “Ain’t Always The Cowboy”.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

In 2022, Pardi released Mr. Saturday Night, which received critical acclaim thanks in part to his fifth Number One single at Country Radio with the album’s title track. A triple threat of singer, songwriter, and producer, Pardi co-produced the album, reuniting with the award-winning team behind Heartbreak Medication. The album itself is a deep dive into good timing to get over a breakup or any bit of bad luck.

Tickets go on sale at 10:00am on Friday, April 14th.