Essex Seeking Performers For Parks Concert Series

Tuesday April 18th, 2023, 5:18pm

The Town of Essex Arts, Culture & Tourism Committee is on the hunt for local talent to perform in this year’s ‘Tune Up the Parks’ Concert Series.

This year, performances are tentatively scheduled to run from July to September, offering family-friendly fun all summer long.

Local performers who would like to be added to the series lineup can contact [email protected] or complete the online form.

