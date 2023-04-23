CloudyNow
E-Scooter Pilot Program Could Be Coming To Tecumseh

Sunday April 23rd, 2023, 4:23pm

E-Scooters could be coming to Tecumseh.

Town administration is recommending that 30 E-Scooters be provided by Bird Canada, Inc. for the residents of Tecumseh from May 19th to September 30th, 2023, for a pilot program.

Just like in the City of Windsor, Bird Canada would be responsible for supplying, operating, maintaining, managing, marketing, financing and reporting on the E-Scooter sharing system.

The service area is bound by the riverfront pathway to the north, Brighton Road to the east, Tecumseh Road and/or County Road 22 to the south and a seamless boundary to the Town to facilitate users accessing trails and pathways that traverse both Tecumseh and Windsor.

E-Scooter parking stations would be provided at Tecumseh Town Hall and Lakewood Park South.

Expansion into E-Bikes would be evaluated as part of the pilot program assessment in October 2023.

The council will be asked to approve the pilot at their meeting on Tuesday.

