E-Scooter Pilot Program Could Be Coming To Tecumseh
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday April 23rd, 2023, 4:23pm
E-Scooters could be coming to Tecumseh.
Town administration is recommending that 30 E-Scooters be provided by Bird Canada, Inc. for the residents of Tecumseh from May 19th to September 30th, 2023, for a pilot program.
Just like in the City of Windsor, Bird Canada would be responsible for supplying, operating, maintaining, managing, marketing, financing and reporting on the E-Scooter sharing system.
The service area is bound by the riverfront pathway to the north, Brighton Road to the east, Tecumseh Road and/or County Road 22 to the south and a seamless boundary to the Town to facilitate users accessing trails and pathways that traverse both Tecumseh and Windsor.
E-Scooter parking stations would be provided at Tecumseh Town Hall and Lakewood Park South.
Expansion into E-Bikes would be evaluated as part of the pilot program assessment in October 2023.
The council will be asked to approve the pilot at their meeting on Tuesday.
