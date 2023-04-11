Canadian Army To Conduct Emergency Response Exercise In Chatham-Kent

Over 600 Canadian Army soldiers from 31 Canadian Brigade Group (31 CBG) will conduct a training exercise from April 14th to 16th, 2023, in multiple communities within the Municipality of Chatham-Kent.

Soldiers from across Southwestern Ontario will deploy to the area Friday and operate as a Territorial Battalion Group with Domestic Response Companies, each of approximately 150 soldiers located at the Bothwell Area Sports Centre, the J.G. Taylor Community Centre, the Wheatley Area Arena and the William K. Erikson Arena. Smaller, Platoon-sized elements will operate in Wallaceburg, Thamesville, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Merlin, and Tilbury.

The exercise is to practise the planning and execution of domestic support operations, which take place after receiving a Request for Assistance (RFA) from civil authorities during a crisis like a natural disaster or industrial accident.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The exercise scenario will include a variety of training tasks and objectives, including the set-up of reception centres, the establishment of command posts, a ground search and rescue with local authorities, and patrols in the community by vehicle and foot. There will be a “Meet a Soldier” event at the William K. Erikson Arena on Saturday, April 15th, 2023, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm.