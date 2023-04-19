Biblioasis Presents Two Local Book Events

Two local book events are planned for later this month for Biblioasis authors.

Mark Bourrie will be interviewed by Windsor’s poet laureate, Peter Hrastovec, at a literary luncheon at the Windsor Yacht Club on Saturday, April 22nd at 12:00pm. He’ll also be reading from and signing copies of his books, Big Men Fear Me and Bush Runner.

All Things Move: Learning to Look in the Sistine Chapel by Jeannie Marshall will launch at Sho Art,Spirit & Performance on Saturday, April 29th at 7:00pm as part of the bookstores Indie Bookstore Day celebrations.

Jeannie will be reading and signing copies. All Things Move isn’t just a book for people interested in art or history; it’s also a touching reflection on the way we interact with such a cultural icon and how art affects and shapes our lives.