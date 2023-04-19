Biblioasis Presents Two Local Book Events
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday April 19th, 2023, 9:30am
Two local book events are planned for later this month for Biblioasis authors.
Mark Bourrie will be interviewed by Windsor’s poet laureate, Peter Hrastovec, at a literary luncheon at the Windsor Yacht Club on Saturday, April 22nd at 12:00pm. He’ll also be reading from and signing copies of his books, Big Men Fear Me and Bush Runner.
All Things Move: Learning to Look in the Sistine Chapel by Jeannie Marshall will launch at Sho Art,Spirit & Performance on Saturday, April 29th at 7:00pm as part of the bookstores Indie Bookstore Day celebrations.
Jeannie will be reading and signing copies. All Things Move isn’t just a book for people interested in art or history; it’s also a touching reflection on the way we interact with such a cultural icon and how art affects and shapes our lives.
