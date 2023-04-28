Annual Mama & Family Expo Returns Saturday

The Mama & Family Expo is back for its 7th year this Saturday.

The Expo has 70+ local Windsor-Essex Exhibitors featuring baby and maternity, health, wellness and pampering, education and programs, kids apparel and accessories, hot products for mom and dad, delicious eats and treats, and a maker area featuring items handmade with love.

Tickets can be purchased online at TheMamaExpo.ca and at the door.