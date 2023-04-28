Annual Mama & Family Expo Returns Saturday
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday April 28th, 2023, 2:34pm
The Mama & Family Expo is back for its 7th year this Saturday.
The Expo has 70+ local Windsor-Essex Exhibitors featuring baby and maternity, health, wellness and pampering, education and programs, kids apparel and accessories, hot products for mom and dad, delicious eats and treats, and a maker area featuring items handmade with love.
Tickets can be purchased online at TheMamaExpo.ca and at the door.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook