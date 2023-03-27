Windsor Resident Celebrates $500,000 Win With The Big Spin

Shelly Desbien of Windsor won $500,000 with The Big Spin Instant Game.

Desbien , a retiree and mother, said she’s been playing the lottery since she turned 18 years old. “I used to watch my grandma play INSTANT games, and couldn’t wait to try them out myself,” she shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

When Desbien went to the store to watch the in-store spin, she saw it land on Big Spin and thought it was cool but hadn’t thought about the actual amount she could win. “I had butterflies in my stomach when I arrived at the Prize Centre to spin the wheel. I loved seeing the wheel in person. I was genuinely happy to win $100,000 – I never expected to win the top prize. I thought it couldn’t be real when it landed on $500,000.”

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Her very first purchase will be a new Jeep.

The winning ticket was purchased at Mobil on Dougall Avenue in Windsor.