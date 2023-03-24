WFCU Credit Union Expanding To London

WFCU Credit Union is expanding to London, Ontario.

The company says following a unanimous member vote during Health Care Credit Union’s Annual General Meeting, held on Monday, March 20th, the London-based credit union announced it will be joining Windsor-based WFCU Credit Union. The proposed will see all HCCU staff retain their jobs and become employees of WFCU.

They say once the asset purchase is complete in June 2023, HCCU will operate under Healthcare – A Division of WFCU Credit Union.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

“On behalf of WFCU’s Board of Directors, Executive Team, management, and staff, I would like to express our thanks and gratitude to the HCCU membership and leadership team for putting your trust in our partnership,” says WFCU Credit Union President & CEO, and former Windsor Mayor, Eddie Francis. “Our shared purpose means we can scale our healthcare offering faster, providing added products, service, and convenience to healthcare professionals, workers, and support staff across Ontario,”

The company says they will create a new, dedicated division for healthcare professionals, workers, and support staff. WFCU also plans to explore new branch locations for members in London.

When the deal is finalized in June 2023, WFCU Credit Union will support a combined member network of 13 retail locations across Southwestern Ontario, including nine in Windsor-Essex, three in the Kitchener/Waterloo Region, and one in London, with a 14th retail branch in Chatham expected to open later this year. The Credit Union also operates a digital entity under Omnia Direct, strengthening WFCU’s position as the 6th largest credit union in Ontario.