Vehicle Hits Building And Bursts Into Flames In Tecumseh

A single-vehicle accident in Tecumseh is under investigation.

OPP say around 9:00pm Sunday, the single vehicle lost control and struck a brick structure. The driver was able to exit the vehicle before it ignited on fire.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle were transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is continuing.

Residents in the area are being asked to check their security cameras, or if you have dash cam video regarding this incident to, contact Tecumseh OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.