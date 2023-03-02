Town Of Tecumseh Launches Citizen Satisfaction Survey

The Town of Tecumseh is conducting a citizen satisfaction survey until March 14th to allow residents to share their thoughts on various elements of Town Services.

“Gathering public feedback about our Town Services will help us plan our strategic priorities for the next year and beyond,” said Mayor Gary McNamara. “In previous years these surveys help us identify where we have done well and where we can do better, and we are confident that this year provides the same guidance.”

The survey was designed by Nanos Research Inc., who will complete telephone interviews with a random and representative sampling of 400 adult residents of Tecumseh. Residents can also complete the survey online on Placespeak starting later this week.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Tecumseh Town Council will receive a report and presentation on the survey at the March 28th regular meeting of council.