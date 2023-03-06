Tecumseh Joins Tampon Tuesday Collection

The Town of Tecumseh has joined United Way/Centraide Windsor Essex County in collecting menstrual hygiene products for Tampon Tuesday.

Residents can drop off donated items such as pads, tampons, menstrual cups and other menstrual items at the Tecumseh Arena or Tecumseh Town Hall until March 10th. All donations collected from Tampon Tuesday will be distributed locally to organizations supporting vulnerable clients in our community.

“The collection of menstrual products is extremely important for so many in our community,” said Mayor Gary McNamara. “United Way’s Tampon Tuesday drive allows local organizations to have a supply of products available to give out to our residents in need. By donating to Tampon Tuesday, you’re ensuring equality and dignity to people who need menstrual products.”

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

34% of women and girls in Canada had to occasionally make budgetary sacrifices to afford menstrual products. Although menstrual hygiene products are a necessity, many people in our community cannot afford to purchase them.