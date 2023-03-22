Stellantis Windsor Assembly Plant Recognized For Environmental Excellence

The Stellantis Windsor Assembly Plant has been recognized for its commitment to environmental stewardship, achieving Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation Gold Certification through 15 different environmental projects at the facility.

Windsor Assembly Plant was designated as Certified Gold, signifying leadership amongst the more than 600 members of the WHC Conservation Certification programs. Awarded every two years, the environmental excellence honours are given at Certified, Silver or Gold designations. The plant and its employees received a combined score of 446 points for their efforts for projects in Awareness and Community Engagement, Forested, Landscaped, Grassland, Training and Wetlands/Water Bodies Programs.

Included among the environmental outreach programs conducted by employees and members of the Stellantis and Unifor Local 444 Windsor Assembly Plant Joint Workplace Committee were environmental artwork events, planting trees on plant property and tidying the conservation area located around the facility.

“We are honoured to be recognized by the Wildlife Habitat Council in recognition for our ongoing efforts to promote a positive and sustainable environmental impact throughout the local community,” said Dave Bellaire, Windsor Assembly Plant manager. “I am proud of the dedication and leadership shown by our employees and the Unifor Local 444 Joint Workplace Committee. Recognition from esteemed organizations such as the WHC demonstrates we are helping make a difference.”

In 2021, the plant was the recipient of the WHC Ibis Award. It recognizes a WHC-certified program that has demonstrated resilience of spirit and advancement of conservation despite lockdowns, quarantines and additional government-mandated regulations during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, the plant was also recognized with Conservation Certification by the WHC for promoting environmental sustainability within the local community where dozens of employee volunteers participated in a cleanup of Turkey Creek, located adjacent to the facility in observance of World Environment Day.