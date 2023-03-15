Starbucks Returns To Downtown Windsor
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday March 15th, 2023, 5:55pm
Starbucks has returned to Downtown Windsor.
The new location has opened on the main floor retail space on the corner of Park and Ouellette next to Fionn MacCools.
Starbucks had a downtown location on the corner of University and Ouellete for nearly 15 years. That location closed in July 2019.
