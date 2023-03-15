SunnyNow
Starbucks Returns To Downtown Windsor

Wednesday March 15th, 2023, 5:55pm

Business
Starbucks has returned to Downtown Windsor.

The new location has opened on the main floor retail space on the corner of Park and Ouellette next to Fionn MacCools.

Starbucks had a downtown location on the corner of University and Ouellete for nearly 15 years. That location closed in July 2019.

