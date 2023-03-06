St. Clair Saints Capture OCAA Title

The St. Clair College Saints have won the OCAA Men’s Basketball championship.

The championship game featured a clash of the titans between the St. Clair Saints (17-3) and the George Brown Huskies (20-1). The Saints hoped to capture their first OCAA Championship since 1967-68.

When the final horn sounded Sunday evening, the St. Clair Saints defeated the George Brown Huskies 106-77.

Shak Pryce (Pickering, ON) was named Tournament MVP and was joined on the tournament All-Star team by teammates Chad Vincent-Simon and Terence Williams (Windsor, ON). Rounding out the tournament All-Star team were George Brown Huskies Robert Ocampo and Caldre Campbell (North York, ON), along with Mohawk’s Jerry Jr. Mercury (Scarborough, ON).

Robert Ocampo was named Player of the Game for George Brown. Chad Vincent-Simon was named Player of the Game for the St. Clair Saints.