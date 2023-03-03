Reservations For The Pelee Ferry Service Open Monday

Reservations for the Pelee ferry service will open on March 6th, 2023.

The Pelee Islander will commence sailing on April 1st this year as the MV Pelee Islander II will be out-of-water due to its 5-year dry-docking. Transport Canada requires a dry-dock inspection every five years and is expected to be complete in early May 2023. The dry dock is dependent on weather and contractor availability. Upon dry-dock completion and return, the MV Pelee Island II will commence its spring sailing schedule.

In addition, more sailings and capacity have been introduced. On March 20th and 21st, the MV Pelee Islander II will conduct four roundtrip cargo runs. One of these journeys will be a designated dangerous goods run to provide fuel for the island. An additional roundtrip will be scheduled for the MV Pelee Islander on Mondays and Saturdays as of April 1st, 2023 until the PI2 returns.

Travelers can book reservations at 8:00am on March 6th, limited to Pheasant Hunt (October 15th to November 4th) and the March 20th and 21st Cargo runs. As of March 7th, at 8:00am, all 2023 sailing dates will be open.

Reservations can be made online or over the phone at 1-800-661-2220.