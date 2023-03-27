Public Information Centre On Little River Channel Corridor Environmental Assessment Planned For Wednesday



A public information centre on Wednesday will discuss the City’s plans to create a more sustainable Little River Channel Corridor while enhancing its ecological and aesthetic functions.

The City of Windsor has initiated a Municipal Class Environmental Assessment for the preliminary study and design for the Little River Channel Corridor between the VIA Rail tracks southerly to its crossing under Lauzon Road.

It takes place this Wednesday from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at the WFCU Centre, Ontario Room.