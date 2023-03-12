Provincial Road Construction Resumes This Week

Construction on Provincial Road gets underway this week.

The work involves the installation of storm sewers, watermains, a new concrete road, multi-use trails and streetlights on Provincial Road between South of Cabana Road East to Legacy Park Drive and on Sixth Concession Road from Cabana Road East to CN Rail.

Work is expected to be completed at the end of November, and traffic delays should be expected.