Prom Dresses Needed

New Beginning’s 16th annual Say Yes to the Prom Dress event is fast approaching, and donations are needed.

Since its inception 16 years ago, Say Yes to the Prom Dress has helped thousands of youth find the dress of their dreams to celebrate formal events such as prom and graduation.

They are looking for your help to make these dreams come true by donating new or gently used prom dresses, semi-formal dresses, and graduation dresses to the event. Donations of raffle items in alignment with this theme (hair and/or nail salon vouchers, restaurant gift certificates, etc.) are also appreciated, as all youth who attend the event are entered into a draw to win items to help make their formal experience a dream come true.

They are especially in need of sizes 0-14 and 14+.

Dresses and donation items can be dropped off Monday to Friday, from 9:00am to 5:00pm, at either 1015 Highland Avenue or 1049 Janette. Cash donations can be made to [email protected], or by certified cheque, bank draft, or money order. Tax receipts are provided upon request.

Donations will be accepted until Friday, March 17th, 2023.