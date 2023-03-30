Police Looking For Missing Windsor Man

Windsor Police is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Bret Iler, a missing 28-year-old male from Windsor.

He was last seen in the 1000 block of Ouellette Avenue on March 29th, 2023, at 11:45pm, leaving the area in a cab.

Iler is described as a white male with brown hair. A brown beard and wears black-rimmed glasses, jeans, and a baseball cap.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Police are concerned for his well-being. If located, police say do not approach him but to contact them immediately as Iler recently made threats to harm himself and others.

He is known to frequent the Chatham, Kent area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830.