PHOTOS: 2023 WINPEX Stamp Show

Saturday March 11th, 2023, 2:13pm

The Essex County Stamp Club hosted their annual WINPEX Stamp Show at the Caboto Club Saturday.

The show featured over a dozen vendors for buying and selling of stamps and post cards. The event also featured a youth-program area and door prizes. Learn more on the Essex County Stamp Club and the WINPEX Stamp Show on their website here.

