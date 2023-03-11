PHOTOS: 2023 WINPEX Stamp Show
Anna Millerman
Saturday March 11th, 2023, 2:13pm
The Essex County Stamp Club hosted their annual WINPEX Stamp Show at the Caboto Club Saturday.
The show featured over a dozen vendors for buying and selling of stamps and post cards. The event also featured a youth-program area and door prizes. Learn more on the Essex County Stamp Club and the WINPEX Stamp Show on their website here.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook