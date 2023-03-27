NEWS >
Mostly CloudyNow
6 °C
43 °F
Mainly SunnyTue
9 °C
48 °F		Chance Of ShowersWed
5 °C
41 °F		SunnyThu
7 °C
45 °F

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

More Talks Planned In Windsor Salt Strike

Monday March 27th, 2023, 6:29pm

City News
0
0
0

More talks are planned to end the stork at Windsor Salt.

Unifor Locals 1959 and 240 and Windsor Salt will meet for four days during the week of April 3rd, 2023. Both sides met on March 22nd and 23rd to seek a resolution to the dispute, which began on February 17th.

Unifor Assistant to the National Officers Tim Mitchell says that there has been some progress, but contracting out and job security remain a major concern.

Local 240 represents the office workers, and Local 1959 represents workers at the Ojibway Mine and a separate unit at the evaporation processing fields. Nearly 250 unionized workers are on strike.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message