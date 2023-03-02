More Paved Paths Panned For The County This Year

The County Wide Active Transportation System has announced plans for 2023.

Plans include the detailed design of a paved path in Lakeshore and design studies for multi-use trails in Essex and Amherstburg.

Lakeshore has requested a paved path along the southern part of County Road 31 as part of a CWATS loop that includes County Road 2, County Road 42 and East Ruscom River Road.

As well, functional design studies are to be completed for a multi-use trail in Essex along County Road 8 (Maidstone Avenue) from Highway 3 to Talbot Road North and for a multi-use trail in Amherstburg along County Road 10 from County Road 11 (Walker Road) to the Cypher Systems Group Greenway.

The following previously announced 2023 paved shoulder projects are being done in conjunction with road rehabilitation: